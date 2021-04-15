10,000 Shares in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Shares of PLTM opened at $11.57 on Thursday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

