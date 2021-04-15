$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $24,994,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $8,019,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,678,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

