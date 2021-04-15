$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $258.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.12.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

