$1.32 EPS Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $158.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

