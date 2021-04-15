$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.09. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,171,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

