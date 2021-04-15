-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

