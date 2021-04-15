-$0.70 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.56). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

DSSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $9.84 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.