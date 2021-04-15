$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.84 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

