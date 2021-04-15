$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $4,915,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

