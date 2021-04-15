-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.61 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

