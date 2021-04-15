$0.35 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,325. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

