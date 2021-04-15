-$0.32 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCON. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 554,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

