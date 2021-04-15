$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Apache posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Truist lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 25.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 16.1% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 99,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

