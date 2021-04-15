$0.17 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 1,152,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

