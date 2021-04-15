-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 544,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

