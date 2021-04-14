Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,502 shares of company stock worth $1,259,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

