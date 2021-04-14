Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Sells 750,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZOM opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

