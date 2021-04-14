ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $3.19 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00005100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $629.90 million and $47.79 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00266583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.60 or 0.00718788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,948.58 or 0.99039663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.36 or 0.00875079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

