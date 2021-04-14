ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0008

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and $3.17 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00621441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037015 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

