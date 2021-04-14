Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

