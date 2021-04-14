Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to “Buy”

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

