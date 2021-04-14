Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Buy

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

CVAC opened at $95.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

