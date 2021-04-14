Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to Hold

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 11,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $193.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

