Zacks Investment Research Lowers CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) to Strong Sell

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CTK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.09. CooTek has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

