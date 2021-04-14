Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to Hold

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Shares of COHR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.73. 201,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,815. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.