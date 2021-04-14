Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Hold

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

