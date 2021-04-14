Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Hold

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BrightView stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. BrightView has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BrightView by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BrightView by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

