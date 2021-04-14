Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. 5,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

