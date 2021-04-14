Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,079. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

