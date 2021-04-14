Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,272. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.