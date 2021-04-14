Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $76.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $209.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $391.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $442.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.71 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,013. The firm has a market cap of $399.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

