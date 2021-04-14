Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.55 million and the lowest is $10.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.