Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce $17.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.55 million and the lowest is $10.25 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.