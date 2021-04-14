Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 9,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,628. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

