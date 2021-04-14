Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.61. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 468,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,363. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

