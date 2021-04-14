Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.01 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post sales of $150.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $607.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $658.35 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Summit Partners L P boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

