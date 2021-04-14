Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. CarMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

KMX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,323 shares of company stock worth $27,761,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in CarMax by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

