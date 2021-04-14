Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $901.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

