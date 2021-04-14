Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.94. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,869,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,167. Masonite International has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $127.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.