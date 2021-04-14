Zacks: Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Gray Television has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

