Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). comScore also posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 475,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,680. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

