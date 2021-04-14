Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPRT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WPRT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $958.06 million, a PE ratio of -129.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $113,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

