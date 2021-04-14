Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,220. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

