Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $556.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.77 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

FIVE traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.96. The company had a trading volume of 505,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,560. Five Below has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

