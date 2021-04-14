Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 519,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

