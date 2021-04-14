Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $51.35. 104,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

