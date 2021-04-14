Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

YRI stock opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$41,845.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.