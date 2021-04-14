Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.88

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 2873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

