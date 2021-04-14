XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $131.72 and last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 1285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.87.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.