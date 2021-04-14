XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stephens

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.87.

XPO opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

