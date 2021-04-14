XP Power’s (XPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021 // Comments off

XP Power (LON:XPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 5,040 ($65.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,009.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,739.10. The firm has a market cap of £989.96 million and a P/E ratio of 31.44. XP Power has a 52 week low of GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.